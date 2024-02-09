Mo’Nique Announces She’s Joining Katt Williams’ ‘Dark Matter’ Tour

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While many of Mo’Nique’s fellow peers in the entertainment industry may have taken issue with her recent interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Katt Williams is not one of them. And to show his appreciation to Mo’Nique, Katt has invited her to join him on his comedy tour.

According to TMZ, Mo’Nique announced that she will be joining the pint-sized comedian on his Dark Matter tour just days after she took a flame thrower to the characters of people such as Tyler Perry, Oprah, Kevin Hart, and D.L. Hughley. We don’t expect any of them to be catching any of the shows whenever they touch down in their city. Mo’Nique revealed the news alongside her husband, Sidney Hicks, while doing an IG live on her page.

Per TMZ:

Mo’Nique revealed she’ll be joining Katt’s band of comics as early as tomorrow … Mark Curry and Torrei Hart are also attached to the tour, so now they’ve got 4 chests with a lot of stress to unload! What’s interesting is most of them are aiming at the same targets!

We recently spoke to Mark, who sarcastically laughed off Steve Harvey stealing his jokes in the past — something Katt raised with Shannon Sharpe — but added he’s got plenty of new zingers for Katt’s tour.

Torrei also told us she’s out to prove she can stand on her own outside the shadow of her ex-husband Kevin Hart.

With this lineup and the amount of bones to pick that all these comedians have with others in the industry, they might as well rename this the Katt Williams Hit ‘Em Up tour. Just sayin.’

The tour should garner plenty of laughs and shocking moments as all these comedians are hilarious and out to prove they aren’t to be played with. We might have to catch a show ourselves if the opportunity presents itself. With the Dark Matter tour set to roll through the month of May, expect all kinds of jokes and references to go viral in the next few weeks. We. Can’t. Wait.

What do y’all think of Mo’Nique joining Katt Williams Dark Matter (Hit ‘Em Up) tour? Let us know in the comments section below.