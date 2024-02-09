President Joe Biden Rails Against Special Counsel Report Questioning His Memory

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden has battled questions about his age and mental fitness as he prepares himself for another presidential campaign run. The president held a press conference and railed against Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report that suggested President Biden mishandled classified documents while taking shots at his ability to remember details.

As reported by the Associated Press, President Joe Biden held a press event at the White House Thursday (Feb. 7) evening aimed at addressing Hur’s report which said evidence was found that Biden held on to classified information when he was a private citizen and shared these details with a ghostwriter. However, while Hur said his findings would not bring charges against the president, there were several mentions made of the president’s ability to remember events.

Biden addressed those claims and denied that he shared classified information but he also was rendered emotional after discussing his memory of his son, Beau Biden, who died from cancer in 2015. Hur concluded that Biden’s memory was “significantly limited” and raises new questions as November looms in the distance.

Another point of contention is that former president Donald Trump has been accused of retaining highly classified documents but unlike President Biden, Trump was charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith and is demanding that the Justice Department drop those charges citing Hur’s findings.

See the remarks from President Joe Biden courtesy of C-Span below.

Photo: Getty