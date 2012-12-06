Jay-Z And Beyonce Accompany LeBron James To S.I.’s Sportsman Of The Year Gala [PHOTOS]

Wednesday Night in New York City, LeBron James was officially honored as the Sports Illustrated: Sportsman Of The Year.

With his wife Savannah by his side, Team USA coach Mike Krzyzewski, Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z joined the reigning NBA MVP to accept the prestigious award. The “Sportsman Of The Year” has been previously won by people like Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Lance Armstrong and many more.

This caps off an incredible run for James after winning his third NBA MVP Award, winning his first NBA championship, the Finals MVP, and a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 London Olympics. Check out the photos from the event after the jump. James’ Miami Hear take on the Eastern Conference-leading New York Knicks tonight at 8pm on TNT.

