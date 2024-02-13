Mary J. Blige, A Tribe Called Quest & More Top 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame released its list of nominees for the year, featuring high-profile women artists like Mariah Carey and Sade.

On Saturday (Feb. 10), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced their full list of nominees for 2024. Fans and observers noted that women artists made up a significant amount of the nominees list, with Mariah Carey, Cher, Sade and Sinead O’Connor being included among the inductees for the first time. Mary J. Blige was also among the inductees after being nominated previously.

The rest of the list includes A Tribe Called Quest (who were nominated last year as well), Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis and Ozzy Osbourne. In order to be considered, nominees have to have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year they are selected for nomination. The final list of inductees, which are voted on by over 1,000 figures from the music industry along with artists and historians, will be announced in April. The 2024 induction ceremony will take place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

The addition of these notable women musicians to the nominees’ list is a definitive response to criticism of the Hall’s past decisions. “It is something that has come up in the past,” said Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris during an interview. “And quite frankly, in recent years, the nominating committee and the voting body have definitely been electing more diverse members.”

“We continue to work to recognize and honor the impact and influence of female artists by inducting more into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” the Hall of Fame wrote in the press release about the nominees. “As our past three inductee classes have shown, we are committed to making a difference in this area.” According to data released by the institution, from the inception of the Hall in 1986 to 2020, 13% of inductees were women and 37% of them were people of color. From 2021 to 2023, those numbers rose – 33% of inductees were women, and 48% were comprised of people of color.