DMX Says “Probably Not” To Releasing Christmas Album [VIDEO]

Sad news America, DMX won’t be releasing a Christmas album. One would think that after his rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” became the toast of the ‘Net, he’d want to expand on his nack for Christmas songs, but that’s not the case.

TMZ caught up with the Dog at the airport, and when asked of a potential full-length offering of holiday music, he wasn’t too excited about the idea. “Probably not, ” he said. “I mean if something comes up, I’ma bang it out, but I’m not looking forward to doing like a Christmas album.”

X also revealed that, contrary to popular belief, it wasn’t the mean streets of Yonkers, N.Y. that inspired his holiday rap skills—it was Dr. Seuss. “I actually learned a flow from the Dr. Seuss joint Green Eggs & Ham,” he continued. “If you read the book, it’s easy. Just get it.”

Elsewhere in his chat with TMZ, the 41-year-old discussed the Christmas classic “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.”

I’ts never a dull moment in the the life of this Ruff Ryder.

Check out all he had to say below.

—

Photo: TMZ