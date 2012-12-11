Big Boi’s BKF Foundation To Gift Atlanta Student With Scholarship

Big Boi‘s Big Kidz Foundation is preparing to give away a scholarship to one lucky Georgia student.

All Hip Hop is reporting that the “She Hates Me” rapper will help lead the private event, kicking off with a scavenger hunt to be held at the Microsoft store at Lenox Square Mall, Thursday (Dec. 13). More than 40 students in the area, and other special guests, will aid in the hunt for holiday gifts at specific stores within the shopping complex. The night will commence with Big Boi presenting the Renee Patton Scholarship to student, Briana Cook.

Over the last six years, BKF has helped bring the the 37-year-old’s philanthropic vision of to life. Broken up into six categories—Big Voices, Big Moves, Big Talent, Big Business, Big Dreams, and Big Hearts—BKF offers programs encouraging activity in each of outlined departments. “It is my hope that the children in these undeserved communities officially become part of this national conversation that we have been left out of for years,” Big Boi said in a statement posted on the organization’s website. “The efforts within this program will not only stress education, but will stress exposure to culture.”

In related news, Big Boi’s Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors release is out now. Click here to purchase.

Photo: paperchaserdotcom.com