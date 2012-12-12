Big Sean Tells His Story On MTV’s This is How I Made It [VIDEO]

The story of Big Sean forcefully rapping for Kanye West at Detroit’s former HOT 102.7 radio station swept through Hip-Hop like modern day folklore, but very seldom does the public have the opportunity to hear about the experiences that lead him there. The G.O.O.D. Music rapper recently shared his humble beginnings alongside supermodel Karlie Kloss on MTV’s This is How I Made It.

Sean credits his grandmother for planting the seed that developed his interest in music. “I was fortunate enough to have an upbringing where I kind of saw different perspectives. I stayed in the hood with my mom, but I went to a private school,” said Sean.

“My grandma made sure that she paid for private school early on when I was young, so it taught me how to really be open minded and see things in a different light. Coming from Detroit, people don’t get the opportunity to go to private school; so, I just always respected my moms and grandma for always wanting the best for me.”

Big Sean’s love affair with live instruments ultimately developed into a love for Hip-Hop by the time he entered the fifth grade.

We won’t ruin the rest of the story for you, but it’s amazing to see how far the Detroit rapper has come. Big Sean is currently prepping his sophomore LP, Hall of Fame, set to release early 2013. See the full episode of This is How I Made It below.

—

Photo: MTV