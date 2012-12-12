A$AP Rocky Drops Official Long.Live.A$AP Tracklist

The tracklisting for A$AP Rocky’s highly anticipated debut album, Long.Live.A$AP, leaked last week, but it was unofficial. However, we have the official list of what tracks made the cut on the Harlem rapper’s new album.

One particular song absent from the tracklist is the “Pretty Flacko (Remix),” featuring Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame & Pharrell, which A$AP previewed to fans watching his Ustream a day or so ago. Our sources say sample clearance issues prevented its placement on the album but it may appear on international versions of the LP. Also, “Ghetto Symphony, featuring Gunplay and A$AP Freg,” remains but “Ticket” and the aforementioned “Pretty Flacko (Remix)” have been removed and replaced by songs called “Jodye” and “Angels,” respectively.

Recently, that PMF dropped a behind the scenes look at the making of the video for album’s current single, “F-ckin’ Problems.” Long.Live.A$AP will be in stores January 15, 2013 and you can pre-order your copy on iTunes now.

In addition to his debut release, A$AP will be heading out on the Dimaonds World Tour opening for Rihanna starting starting March 8 in New York.

Check out the final tracklist below.

STANDARD EDITION TRACKS

1. Long Live A$AP -Produced by Jim Jonsin for Rebel Rock & Rico Love for Division1

Co-Produced by Finatik & Zac for Rebel Rock & Frank Romano for Rebel Rock & LORD FLACKO

2. Goldie-Produced by Hit-Boy for Hit-Boy Music, Inc.

3. PMW (All I Really Need) feat. Schoolboy Q- Produced by T-Minus, Co-Produced by Nikhil Seetharam

4. LVL- Produced by Clams Casino

5. Hell feat. Santigold- Produced by Clams Casino

6. Pain feat. OverDoz- Produced by Soufien 3000

7. F**kin’ Problems feat. Drake, 2 Chainz & Kendrick Lamar- Produced by Noah “40” Shebib & C. Papi for Evdon Music, Inc.

8 .Wild For The Night feat. Skrillex- Produced by Birdy Nam Nam & Skrillex

Remixed by Skrillex & LORD FLACKO

9. 1 Train feat. Kendrick Lamar, Joey Bada$$, Yelawolf, Danny Brown, Action Bronson & Big K.R.I.T.- Produced by Hit-Boy for Hit-Boy Music/Very Good Beats

10. Fashion Killa-Produced by Hector Delgado, Friendzone & LORD FLACKO

11. Phoenix-Produced by Danger Mouse

12. Suddenly- Produced by LORD FLACKO, Hector Delgado & A$AP Ty Beats

DELUXE EDITION TRACKS

13. Jodye- Produced by Joey Fatts & LORD FLACKO

14. Ghetto Symphony feat. Gunplay & A$AP Ferg- Produced by V Don for Hebrew Hustle, Inc. & LORD FLACKO

Additional Production by Jonathan “MP” Williams for ReeLife Music

15. Angels- Produced by Amsterdam for Square Off Music

16. I Come Apart feat. Florence Welch- Produced by Emile Haynie & Amanda Ghost

