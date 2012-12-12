Elijah Blake ft. Common – “XOX” [LISTEN]

Roc Nation has been developing a diaper dandy right under our noses with songwriter and R&B crooner, Elijah Blake. The young artist initially made his mark writing, and has penned jams that include Usher’s Grammy-nominated hit “Climax,” and Rihanna’s “No Love Allowed,” featured on Unapologetic.

Blake is finally rolling out as a solo artist with a Yonny & Sleep-produced track, titled “XOX,” from his Bijoux 22 EP.

The Florida native sings ever so passionately about hoping to regain his lost love on the track. Hip-Hop veteran Common plays assist man with a quality verse from an OG’s perspective. “XOX” is just one of eight songs featured on Bijoux 22. Fans can expect production from his mentor No I.D., Don Cannon, 1500 Or Nothin’, and more.

If you recognize Blake’s voice from hearing it before, you’re not tripping. Earlier this year, he provided a superstar chorus on Rick Ross’s “Presidential.”

Enjoy Elijah Blake and Common’s “XOX” below and let us know what you think in the comments section. The tracklist and download link for Bijoux 22 can also be found under the track.

Tracklist:

1. Looking For Perfect – Intro (Prod. by Don Cannon)

2. Talk To Me (Prod. by 1500 Or Nothin’ & Futuristics)

3. Birdz (Prod. by No I.D.)

4. X.O.X (feat. Common) (Prod. by Yonny & Sleep)

5. Beloved (Prod. by S1)

6. Running Blind (Prod. by No I.D.)

7. Vicky’s Secret (Prod. by Trakmatik)

8. Everything – Outro (Prod. by No I.D.)

DOWNLOAD: Elijah Blake – Bijoux 22

—

Photo: Roc Nation