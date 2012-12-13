Kanye West Performs At 121212: The Concert For Sandy Relief [VIDEO]

Last night at Madison Square Garden, Kanye West joined Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones and more at 121212: The Concert For Sandy Relief.

Running through a collection of his biggest songs, Kanye West was a welcome changed from the rock heavy lineup for the benefit concert that saw 100% of the proceeds go to victims of Superstorm Sandy.

Although the crowd didn’t seem too familiar with the newer Yeezy material, they woke up for songs like “Jesus Walks,” “Touch The Sky,” and “Gold Digger.” Decked out in a Pyrex hoody and a leather skirt kilt, Kanye rocked the Garden stage for a good twenty minutes.

In a related note, former Kanye West collaborator and Roc-a-Fella artist, Cam’Ron commented on the hoody and kilt combination on Instagram stating, “Pyrex and a skirt? S**t ain’t adding up. And if u co-sign this I’m blocking u!! Straight up. I’ma have to save us.”

Yeezy opened up with a heavily synthesized version of his Cruel Summer track, “Clique,” before jumping into his verse from “Mercy” (albeit flubbing it a bit) as well as his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy single, “Power.”

Check out the entire performance if you missed it last night down below.

[Spotted at Mr. World Premiere]