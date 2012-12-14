Dido ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Let Us Move On” [LISTEN]

Dido of “Stan” fame with Eminem has resurfaced into Hip-Hop squares with Kendrick Lamar on “Let Us Move On.”

The haunting voice of the songstress hasn’t aged a day since her standout record off of The Marshall Maters LP, and even though she’s still been doing her thing away from the eyes of most Hip-Hop heads.

With a stellar verse from King Kendrick, the Compton master of ceremonies rides this beautifully produced record from Rollo Armstrong with Jeff Bhasker. Jeff Bhasker is the mind behind such records as Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “Lift Off” featuring Beyonce and is nominated for a Grammy this year for Producer of the year (Non-Classical).

“Let Us Move On” will appear on Dido’s forthcoming album, Girl Who Got Away, hitting stores on March 4th, 2013. Dido’s haunting voice entraps the lyrics of this song and Kendrick’s rapid fire pace makes for a unique yet impressive offering from the duo.

Would love to be a fly on the way for the first time these two met each other. Get a listen to “Let Us Move On” with Dido and Kendrick Lamar down below.

