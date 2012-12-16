Is Kim Kardashian “Hurting” Kanye West’s Career?

While Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are steadily seen about town, and overseas, looking happy as can be, there are allegedly hints that the relationship is having a deleterious affect on the rapper/producer’s career. Sources are saying that too many Yeezy appearances in gossip magazines and reality shows with his woman are not a good look.

Says the New York Daily News:

But a source tells Confidenti@l that West’s popularity is waning and he has become tainted, with too many appearances on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” pictures in the celebrity weeklies and a girlfriend unwelcome in the world of high fashion. Once gracing the pages of VMAN and GQ, his face is now splattered all over whatever Kardashian is promoting. “His personal life is overpowering his music,” an industry source says. “Every time he plays, people are wondering if Kim is going to be there. It’s not a good thing for him, especially if he wants to be taken seriously.”

The story also says that West was offered at least a couple of high paying New Year’s Eve hosting gigs in Las Vegas and Miami. However, the “Dark Fantasy” rapper declined when he was not allowed to bring Kardashian along as a co-host.

Also mentioned as a sign of West’s waning popularity, many fans allegedly walked out during his 12.12.12 concert performance at Madison Square Garden.

Allegedly, Yeezy is aware of the problems. “He has been meeting with top-level music executives seeking advice,” said the NY Daily News’ source. “He’s not happy with the direction things have been going.”

One exec West has been speaking to is Lyor Cohen, who recently resigned from his last post as CEO/Chairman of the Warner Music Group. There is speculation that Cohen plans to start a management firm, possible with Kevin Liles and Jon Moscowitz. Representing Kanye West would be a major coup.

This NY Daily News story is clearly reaching (it cites heads dissing Yeezy kilt skirt as another sign of his decline), but there are many who aren’t too enthused by the rapper’s relationship. Tell us where you stand, or if you don’t even care, in the comments.

