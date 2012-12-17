10 Rappers Who Have Dressed Up As Santa Claus [PHOTOS]

We are just close to a week away from Christmas, and everybody is in the holiday spirit. Especially in Hip-Hop.

During the Holiday season, the spirit of giving usually strikes your favorite artists and they tend to get their Saint Nick on. Whether it is donating to their favorite charities or going back to the hood to help those less fortunate, Hip-Hop does have heart.

It’s also good to see that most of the Hip-Hop’s big timers don’t take themselves so seriously that they cannot put on the big red rob, fluffy hat, and become Kris Kringle in the flesh.

Artists from Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, and even the Diplomats have all donned the trademark clothes of Santa Claus and will put even the most thugged out of thugs into the holiday spirit. You’ve got to love it.

Hip-Hop Wired takes a look back at some of the best rappers to ever don the traditional Santa Claus gear.

—

Photo: Tumblr

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »