Jeezy Does His Thug Thing During NPR Tiny Desk Concert

We lowkey love this concert series...

Published on February 23, 2024

Official Big Game Weekend Hosted By Rod Wave & Jeezy

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Over the past few years The NPR Tiny Desk concerts have become a fan favorite event for music lovers across the board and while not many Hip-Hoppers are up on the intimate affairs, quite a few rappers have participated in the series.

The latest rapper to get down at the NPR headquarters in Washington D.C. is none other than Jeezy (formerly known as Young Jeezy) who took his trap style to the nation’s capital and gave everyone in attendance a lesson in thug motivation. Churning out hits like “Go Crazy,” “Air Forces” and “Standing Ovation” amongst other songs, Jeezy gave the crowd what they wanted and maybe more during his 23-minute performance and continues to prove that rappers can indeed give dope performances with a live band in tow.

Check out Jeezy’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert and let us know which one of those concerts are your favorite in the comments section below.

