Limited Edition J. Dilla 50th Birthday Commemorative Varsity Jackets Unveiled

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Give Lyrics, a trailblazer in merging fashion with music culture and lyrics, has created three commemorative varsity, coach, and bomber jackets in celebration of what would have been the 50th Birth Anniversary of legendary producer James “J. Dilla” Yancey.

The exclusive outerwear embodies Dilla’s groundbreaking musical legacy and timeless influence on music and Hip-Hop culture.

“We are honored to unveil the Dilla World – J Dilla Limited Edition 50th Birthday Commemorative Jackets, a tribute to one of the most influential producers in hip-hop history,” said Give Lyric’s Founder, April Woodard, in a statement. “J Dilla’s impact on music and culture is immeasurable, and this jacket serves as a celebration of his enduring legacy and artistic brilliance.”

The Give Lyrics x Dilla World – J Dilla Limited Edition 50th Birthday Commemorative Jackets will be available in extremely limited quantities, making it a must-have for collectors, fans, and aficionados of Hip-Hop culture. Design elements include a purple donut associated with lupus awareness, street signs of the neighborhood where J Dilla produced iconic hit records, the lyric “Turn It Up” and James Yancey Foundation crest also the iconic MPC 3000.

A percentage of sales will support The James Yancey Foundation.

Crafted from premium materials and accents, the flagship offering–the bomber jacket exudes luxury and authenticity. Fulfilled and crafted by fellow emcee Arkmallah “Ockz” Hilliard owner and operator of Embroidery Chef.

Give Lyrics works to harmonize social giving with artistic expression, creating a world where every purchase resonates with purpose. They strive to empower individuals to make a difference by providing a platform where meaningful merchandise meets impactful causes.

They share royalties with music artist and support social causes near and dear to their hearts, while providing fans with apparel and accessories that spark conversations moving the culture forward.

To purchase Give Lyrics x Dilla World – J Dilla Limited Edition Jackets and to reserve your piece of Hip-Hop history, visit http://www.givelyrics.com.