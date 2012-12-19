Big Sean Talks Crying Tears of Joy At Detroit Show With The Breakfast Club [VIDEO]

Big Sean made his third appearance on The Breakfast Club to chop it up with the entertaining trio. During the sit down, the Detroit MC discusses why he pushed back Hall of Fame, his recent sneaker with adidas, his thoughts on Trinidad James, shedding tears of joy at his recent hometown concert, and more.

When asked about the status of Hall of Fame, Sean quickly replied, “I pushed it back.”

“I pushed it back just cause it wasn’t all the way ready. I was rushing too much and putting too much pressure on myself. I was up in the studio [until] like 6am, going right back at like 1pm. I was missing out on life. I was missing out on, like, my family. I was missing out on, like, being there and living life. And I was like ‘man what am I doing?'”

As usual, Charlemagne had to stir the pot one good time by sharing rap blogger Big Ghostfase’s opinions on Big Sean. The “My Last” rapper quickly brushed off his critiques, by speaking on a recent sold out show he headlined at Detroit’s Palace at Auburn Hills. Big Sean spoke on how the show actually brought him to tears.

“What happened was, I was this performing this song I got called “Memories” man, and it was like super pianos, you know, scaled down. I saw my momma in an arena full of people. I saw her, she was lit up to me. It was like a light was just shining on her or something. And I saw her, I saw all my dogs, I saw all my homies…. man we rode to school listening to Kanye. You know what I’m saying?”

“I was sitting in the car talking to Ye before I went on stage, and he was like ‘Man, these are moments that make it all worth it.'”

Those are the things dreams are made of. See Big Sean’s full interview with The Breakfast Club below.

