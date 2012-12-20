Big K.R.I.T. – “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” [VIDEO]

Big K.R.I.T.’s latest video for “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” is one of the more stunning visuals in recent memory.

Starting off as a flip book of K.R.I.T.’s life, “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” tells the story of the young artist’s life as a child growing up and the lessons he was taught by his father. He also talks about his fathers shortcomings as a man and how his goal has always been to be better than his father.

The video is directed by KSRP and is one of the stand out records from K.R.I.T.’s Def Jam debut album, Live From The Underground. This video also features a cameo from K.R.I.T.’s father at the very end, where he simply states “son, I’m proud of you.” Great stuff.

There are lots of symbolic imagery throughout the video including young black children, the homes in the neighborhood, gas stations, statues, basketball hoops, and more. All of these relate to the lyrics and in part, to K.R.I.T.’s upbringing that he raps about.

Get a look at this latest video from Big K.R.I.T. called “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” and make sure you purchase his album, Live From The Underground, right here.

Photo: YouTube