50 Cent ft. Young Jeezy & Snoop Dogg – “Major Distribution” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

50 Cent has been trying to fight the notion that he’s fallen off, and with his second strong single he might have a case with “Major Distribution.”

Talking about moving that product, 50 Cent grabs up Young Jeezy and Snoop Dogg for this new record off of his upcoming album, Street King Immortal. Premiered by DJ Enuff on the radio yesterday, there is only a radio rip available for now.

Much like LeBron James’ Miami Heat, 50 doesn’t want just one, not two, not three, not fours, not five, not six; he wants it all. The Snowman and Snoop’s added touch to the song being well-versed in the ways of that white and that green respectively.

This song will be featured on 50’s album, Street King Immortal, which is landing in stores everywhere on February 25th, 2013 under Interscope Records. Get a listen and download of the new record after the jump. You can also check out the trailer for the song with the attached video down below.

DOWNLOAD: 50 Cent ft. Young Jeezy & Snoop Dogg – “Major Distribution”

Photo: YouTube