On the final day of the Wired 25 look back in 2012, we pay homage to those who did it the biggest this year.

The Wired 25’s Most Valuable Player are the artists and producers in the game that made the most noise in 2012. Whether they released an album or not, you can’t put a number on relevancy and all of those mentioned in this piece are Hip-Hop’s most valuable at that.

In 2012 we had rappers making insane amounts of business deals, walking stride for stride with the President of the United States…and we also had Gunplay. 2012 gave us two flawless Hip-Hop albums and numerous new stars that look to take the game by storm in 2013.

In no particular order, hit the jump to check out today’s Wired 25: The Most Valuable Players Of 2012.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »