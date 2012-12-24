Freeway – Black Santa EP [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Freeway remains perhaps the most transparent member of Roc-A-Fella not named Jay-Z or Kanye West strictly due to hard word and diligence. This year alone, Freezer churned out his Freedom of Speech mixtape and his fourth full length LP, Diamond In the Ruff. Those feats were spread between countless features and the recent Roc-A-Fella Reunion concert in New York City.

By now, you’d assume that Free is sitting somewhere patting himself on the back in light of his achievements, but such isn’t the case. Today, the Philadelphia MC released a 7 track EP, titled Black Santa.

Fans saw a preview of the project via the Roc-A-Fella posse cut “Roc Reloaded,” featuring Memphis Bleek, Young Chris, Neef Buck, and Peedi Crack. Aside from the aforementioned Jake One-produced track, dons appearances from Gillie Da Kid, boxer Adrien Broner, Knicks point guard Iman Shumpert, and more.

Fans can see the artwork and stream/download the EP in its entirety below.

Photo: The Fader