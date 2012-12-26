Chris Brown & Rihanna Go On Christmas Day Date To Lakers vs. Knicks Game [PHOTOS]

Of course Chris Brown and Rihanna would spend Christmas together. Why wouldn’t they?

Don’t answer that.

Everyone’s (who cares) favorite quasi-dysfunctional couple was spotted at today’s Knicks vs. Lakers game in Los Angeles. That’s right, Rih Rih and Breezy were live and in the flesh courtside, instead of their usual Instagram haunts, for the world to see.

Reports TMZ:

For the first time in YEARS, Chris Brown and Rihanna arrived at a public event TOGETHER — sitting side-by-side at the Lakers vs. Knicks game at Staples Center. The two arrived to the arena in the same car earlier today, but got out of the vehicle separately. They eventually met up inside and sat down together in their courtside seats. Chris and Rihanna haven’t officially announced they’re back on — but it sure as hell seems like it … especially with Chris dumping his old GF Karrueche Tran over his undying “love” for RiRi. Of course, Rihanna dumped Chris back in 2009 after he beat the crap out of her. Brown eventually pled guilty to assault and is still on probation stemming from that incident.

We’re betting Karreuche is not a happy camper right about now. Check out photos of Rihanna and Chris Brown at the game—the Lakers got the W—in the gallery.

Photos; TMZ/Instagram/Bossip

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »