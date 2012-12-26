Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Rihanna And The Best Photos From The NBA On Christmas [PHOTOS]

If you were like the millions of American sports fans yesterday, you were slumped on your couch after Christmas dinner getting a king’s fill of NBA basketball.

You weren’t alone. A ton of stars took in the festivities from court side of arenas of the Staples Center, The American Airlines Arena, The United Center and the Barclays Center. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Samuel L. Jackson and many more celebrities were in the house all over the country.

Moreover, the games itself were pretty entertaining themselves. Ranging from Kobe and Carmelo’s epic duel, LeBron and Durant’s South Beach Showdown, and The L.A. Clippers air show there was something for everybody during yesterday’s games.

We’ve also got a great look at some of the most festive footwear from yesterday. Blake Griffin, Ray Allen, Russell Westbrook and more broke out some of the cleanest kicks of the day. If you’ve missed it or just want to relive it again, hit the jump to check out some of the best photos and GIFs from last night’s Christmas Day games in the National Basketball Association.

—

Photo: Steve Mitchell, SBNation

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »