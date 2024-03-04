Bianca Censori Goes Practically Nude In Paris With Kanye West For Fashion Week

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The fashion choices of Ye aka Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are always good for setting the internet ablaze and getting the people talking. Well, that hasn’t changed as photos have been floating around social media that show Bianca letting it all hang out (uh…so to speak) while she and Ye were out on the town in Paris for fashion week, according to TMZ.

Censori was not living up to the “censor” part of her name when she walked the streets of Paris in furs, see-through stockings and—not much else. Obviously, Bianca is no stranger to being scantily clad, and to his credit, Ye doesn’t appear to be one of those insecure spouses who would throw a fit over what his wife is wearing in public while scouring the area to make sure Usher is nowhere in sight.

Still, Bianca must have been out there turning heads by basically going nude from the waist down.

One person who does appear to be bothered by Bianca’s attire choices is her father, who appears to blame Ye for letting his daughter come out of the house in clothes that could get you an indecent exposure charge in the States.

From TMZ:

Sources close to Bianca told Daily Mail that her dad, Leo, wants to sit down for a chat with Kanye West to discuss the outfits his daughter’s wearing … and these sources are saying he’s outright gonna go on a tirade if he does get face time with him. According to the report, Leo wants to ask Ye point-blank how he could possibly march his wife around in barely-there clothes like some “trashy naked trophy pony” — not exactly the words anyone would wanna hear from their father-in-law. Leo also apparently wants to ask Ye if he’d be cool with his daughters walking around wearing similarly sheer clothing when they grow up — ’cause quite frankly, he doubts it.

Yeah—it’s worth pointing out that Yeezus isn’t Bianca’s parent, and even if he was, she is a 29-year-old adult with the agency to dress herself.

So, what do y’all think about Bianca’s latest fit? Let us know in the comments below.