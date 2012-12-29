Beyoncé To Include Fans In Super Bowl Performance

Beyoncé loves her fans and she’s hooking them up in a major way. The superstar will allow them to join her on stage during her Super Bowl performance in February.

Pepsi announced that 100 of her admirers will win the chance to be with Bey as she shuts down the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Kicking off this Saturday (Dec. 29), those interested in entering the competition can submit photos of themselves in different poses, which will be pulled for a TV ad used to introduce the 31-year-old’s halftime set. 50 extra lucky fans, alongside one of their friends, will be picked for the live show.

2013 is shaping up to be another stellar year for the multi-Grammy winner. She is said to be working on her fifth album, and will release an HBO documentary about her life, of which she also directed, and executive produced.

The deadline for those itching to be on stage with Bey is Jan. 11, while the photo upload cut-off date is Jan. 19. For information, or to enter to win, visit www.pepsi.com/halftime.

Super Bowl XLVII kicks off Feb. 3, 2013 on CBS.

Photo: Tumblr