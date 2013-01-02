Future, T.I. and B.o.B. Party At Cameo in Miami For New Year’s Eve [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

After hitting the stage with Drake at the Fountainebleu in Miami, T.I. headed to Cameo with B.o.B and Future to keep the party going.

The party, which was sponsored by Moet & Chandon Rose, featured three of Atlanta’s most prolific artists all partied hard and took the stage at the popular Miami club. Future got on stage and performed his hit single from the prior year, “Turn On The Lights,”

T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, was also in the building to ring in the new year taking pictures and enjoying the ambiance of tons of sparkling Moet bottles flooding VIP sections.

The party put a cap on a standout year for Future, who struck big with singles like “Same Damn Time” and “Tony Montana,” in addition to “Turn On The Lights” off of his debut album, Pluto. He was also the go-to rapper/singer to sing hooks for a ton of rappers as well as the recently released “B***hes Love Me” with Lil Wayne and Drake.

Check out the video down below and the photos on the slideshow down below.

—

Photo: City Never Sleeps

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »