A$AP Rocky & Trinidad James At 106 & Party NYE [VIDEO]

As they do every year, BET rang in the new year with their annual 106 & Party show in New York City.

With all four of 106 & Park’s new hosts running the show, BET put on a show that included performances from A$AP Rocky, Trinidad James, Ca$h Out, MGK, French Montana, Future and more. Rocky went through performances of songs such as “Long Live A$AP,” “F***ing Problems,” and “Goldie.”

Trinidad James also hit the stage to perform his hit single “All Gold Everything.” Bow Wow kept it 100 about Trinidad James after the performance after Miss Mykie expressed how shocked she was that Def Jam signed him for two million dollars after rapping for nine months.

“You know you can’t believe everything you read, but you know, I heard that was true,” said the YMCMB rapper/show host. After the jump, you can check out the footage of both performances as well as interviews with MGK, Meek Mill, T.I., B.o.B, French Montana, Chinx Drugz, and many more.

