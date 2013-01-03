Common Announces Luv EP & First Mixtape On Late Night With Jimmy Fallon [VIDEO]

Last night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Common was a special guest on the show to promote his next film effort, Luv.

The long-time rap veteran and G.O.O.D. Music member is producing and starring in Luv, which made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Never one to leave rap alone, he also announced his music plans that will follow and work in conjunction with the movie.

“I’m coming out with an EP at the end of this month that will be accompanying the movie, Luv,” Common told Fallon. “Then I’ll be dropping a mixtape, my first mixtape i’ve ever done in my life that will be coming out in April, and then an album in September.”

Common went on to describe the synopsis of the film before previewing a clip from the movie. “Well, it’s a coming of age story for an inner-city kid that actually goes out with his uncle for a day. His uncle wants to show him the good parts of life, but he ends up trying to be a man and shows him the good and the bad pretty much. It’s really relevant to what’s going on in an America with our young people. Actually taking father figures that may not be the proper father figure. They may have some good things to teach them but not everything is good.”

Photo: NBC