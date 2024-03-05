T.I. & Shaq Say Today’s Generation Of Rappers Aren’t As Skilled

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop in this new generation isn’t exactly known for being a music genre filled with lyricist loungers like it once was in its heyday. While it still continues to strive regardless of the alleged lack of skill or content, older heads still feel a ways about how far its fallen off in regards to lyricism and rhyme schemes.

Recently, T.I. touched on the subject while sitting down with Shaquille O’Neal for his podcast, The Big Podcast With Shaq. And when the subject came to this new generation of rappers in the Hip-Hop game, Tip came up with a metaphor that Shaquille could relate to.

“This generation reminds me of every other generation. You got some people who are exceptionally dope, and some people who are just alright, na’mean?” T.I. said. “But it’s a lot more of it to choose from now… I feel that, actually, what they’ve done with music is equivalent to if they were to open up the doors of the arena and say, ‘Anybody think you can play basketball, come on in! Come on out the stands out here to the floor. Here go you a jersey, man. Get in the game.'”

Shaq chimed in saying he doesn’t like that this new crop of rappers (and NBA players) “don’t respect” the OG’s of the game that “paved the way for them.”

Continuing to elaborate on how the game’s changed in this new digital era, T.I. went on to break down how not having to go through labels and retailers affected how this generation goes about their business.

“The thing that happened is, there was what we call a paradigm shift in the industry. It went to a direct to consumer industry. Which means you don’t need a distributor. You don’t have to go through Best Buy or Target or Blockbuster if you that old,” T.I. said. “You ain’t gotta do that. You can go straight to the consumer. And the consumer more than likely wants to hear something that reminds them of themselves. Sometimes, too much talent intimidates the consumer because ‘I can’t achieve this!… I’d rather hear something that sounds like me or my friends.'”

That’s an interesting take. Don’t be surprised if youngn’s take to social media and dunk on these men for being old and out of touch with the game or something. They might even bring up some of their old dirt just because. Social media’s a cold place, b.

Check out the interview below, and let us know if you think T.I. is onto something in the comments section.