Dallas Penn Presents: “The ‘Lo-End Theory” ft. Sean Price, Roc Marciano, Thirstin Howl & More

Ralph Lauren doesn’t depend on Hip-Hop to stay financially viable, but his brand has certainly benefitted from the cool factor of our culture. Back in the day, MCs sought out Polo for the freshest digs. Raekwon sported the now infamous Snow Beach jacket in the visuals for “Can It All Be So Simple.” Grand Puba laid an Alpine Rugby accompanying Mary J. Blige on Yo! MTV Raps. Since then, Polo has become an official lifestyle for some, with followers coining themselves ‘Lo-Heads.

The Combat Jack Show‘s own Dallas Penn, a known connoisseur [Full Disclosure: an occasional Hip-Hop Wired contributor] of all things comic book, Hip-Hop, and Polo related, is banding together ‘Lo heads near and far at The ‘Lo-End Theory. The event will bridge the gap between Hip-Hop and Ralph Lauren, serving as meeting ground for fellow brand enthusiast. Known ‘Lo Heads Thirstin Howl, Roc Marciano, Rack L, Timeless Truth, Buckshot, Meyhem Lauren and Sean Price are among those set to grace the stage.

Come with cash in hand too folks, as attendees will have an opportunity to buy, sell, and trade prized Polo pieces.

The ‘Lo-End Theory will be held Sunday, January 20th (MLK weekend) at New York City’s Highline Ballroom from noon until 8pm. Support folks!

Photo: Dallas Penn