Diddy Takes Jamaica For The “Bad Boy Sound Clash” [VIDEOS]

Diddy is definitely a world traveler of sorts. So it sort of comes as a surprise that Puff has never performed in Kingston, Jamaica.

That changed over the weekend as for the first time ever, Puff Daddy took on the “Bad Boy Sound Clash” in Kingston Jamaica as he performed at the Limelight Entertainment complex in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew.

Puff was joined by former undisputed World Heavyweight Boxing Champion Lennox Lewis, Brit-based art insider Rachael Barrett, Ocean Style’s Douglas Gordon, Guys With Kids star Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina.

Diddy took the stage at the show and performed a slew of his own hits including “All About The Benjamins,” “I Get Money (Forbes Remix),” “I Need A Girl,” along with the remix. He was also joined by Beenie Man on the stage, to which the native Jamiaicans obviously responded much more strongly towards.

Puff also recently released a series of hilarious clips and outtakes from his very funny Macy’s commercials that aired during the holidays for his Sean John clothing brand. To check out all of the videos including the performances from Sound Clash, hit the jump and peep the slideshow.

