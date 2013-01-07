Justin Bieber Fanatics Start #CuttingForBieber Trend So He’ll Stop Smoking Weed [PHOTOS]

Justin Bieber’s notoriously furious fanbase have not taken the news of the pop star’s recreational drug use lightly and have decided to get him to quit smoking weed or literally die trying.

Today on Twitter the hashtag #CuttingForBieber and #CutForBieber began to trend today and attached to those tweets were pictures of Justin’s fans cutting themselves in an effort to get Bieber to kick the habit. “It hurts, but I do it for my Justin,” one fan tweeted with a gruesome picture of her blood soaked arm.

Over New Year’s weekend, a photographer died crossing the street in attempt to get a picture of Bieber who had been pulled over by the police. Sources reported that the photographer had proof that the Pop prince was smoking marijuana. He was also drinking champagne with YMCMB rapper and close friend, Lil Twist,in Mexico where the legal drinking age is 18.

According to TMZ, people close to Bieber are blaming Lil Twist as being a bad influence on the superstar after the week of rough press. After the jump, you can check out the photos of the Bieber fans cutting themselves. The photos are disturbing so please use discretion if you are squeamish to blood.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Struggle Being Blamed On YMCMB Rapper Lil Twist [PHOTOS]

—

Photos: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »