Hit-Boy – “Brake Lights” [VIDEO]

Breakout producer/rapper, Hit-Boy releases the video for one of the standouts from his debut project, HITstory called “Brake Lights.”

This video is another step up creatively from the super-producer turned rapper, after news that the Inland Empire native has signed a solo deal with Interscope Records and Gee Roberson’s Blueprint Music Group.

This visual was directed by another G.O.O.D. Music affiliate, Travis Scott, and features a ton of lovely looking ladies whipping around a vintage Pontiac Firebird with ambient lighting and smoke filling the air ranging from disco balls to strobe lights and yes, brake lights.

This song is one of the more introspective songs on HITstory, which has the artist talking about how much his life has changed since the whirlwind success of “N****s In Paris,” and the countless other hit singles he’s produced in the past two years.

Travis $cott shows his vision behind the lens on this one and it turns out to be one of the better visuals from the rapper/producer’s project. Check out the video for “Brake Lights” after the jump.

—

Photo: VEVO