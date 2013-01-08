Future Breaks Down The Making Of Future Hendrix & Freestyles With TNGHT [VIDEO]

When it comes to ratchet crooning, there is nobody doing it quite as well as the savior of auto-tune, Future. He got up with Pitchfork Selector to break down his creative process.

“Being that I’m used to being around Reek on the production side and seeing how a writer actually writes for another artist so I just apply it to my method as far as I record,” Future said about his Dungeon Family background. “I just go in there free spirit and free mind. I just go in there and put on a beat and capture the moment.”

A producer that he can credit a lot of his success to is Mike Will, who has crafted songs like “Turn On The Lights” and “Neva End.”

“”We work together everyday even when I’m in the studio with another producer’s track, we are always in the studio together just picking each others brain trying to tell me a way to approach the track as far as a different melody,” says Autotune Moses. “He tells me which one is right because I turn on the mic and just try to come up with a bunch of ideas and go back over and see what I got and see what I like about the ideas.” Future’s sophomore album, Future Hendrix, is due out in the Spring of 2013.

Check out the full video below as well as a freestyle with TNGHT after the jump.

[Spotted at Pitchfork]

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

—

Photo: YouTube