Juelz Santana ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill & Fabolous – “Soft” [LISTEN]

Juelz Santana is serious about music again and he lets go of this star studded record called “Soft” featuring Rick Ross Meek Mill & Fabolous.

This song will be featured on Juelz’s new tape, God Will’n, which is set to drop six days from now on January 14th. This one was supposed to drop at 7pm on Hot 97, but Flex’s site make sure to drop a bomb on these before that time.

Santana isn’t really deviating from the crowd with this one, as it sounds like it could have been a left over record from Self Made or Self Made Vol. 2. It’s great to hear some new music from the Diplomats member.

We wont be getting a Diplomats reunion album anytime soon, but this might have to hold you over. What do you think? Is Juelz Santana back? Get a listen to this new track featuring Rick Ross, Meek Mill and Fabolous after the jump and be on the lookout for God Will’n on January 14th.

—

Photo: MTV