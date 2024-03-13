Ice Spice Drops Thirst Traps On Snapchat To Promote Alexander Wang Collection

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice‘s popularity these days remains to be sky high and she knows exactly how to keep her momentum going in 2024 and don’t think for a second it has anything to do with her bars.

Using social media to keep her name buzzing and her fans salivating, Ice Spice shared some pretty sexy selfies on Snapchat (people still use that?!) and naturally had social media talking and thirsting at the same time. Ditching her customary fro for a more relaxed wig piece, Ice shared some pics of herself in some skimpy outfits from her collaboration with Alexander Wang and needless to say this was a helluva way to promote the new partnership.

Of course the pics garners tons of comments from fans expressing their love and admiration for the artist as she showcased all that her mama gave her.

Sidenote: Her mama’s a baddy too. Just sayin.’

In an interview with Variety earlier this month, Alexander Wang expressed his excitement about working with the Bronx bombshell saying “Ice Spice is such a powerhouse, a cultural touchstone, and a breath of fresh air. Her unapologetic energy magnifies the sharp and austere sensuality of Spring 2024 and leans into our brand codes on a deeper level.”

Check out some more of Ice Spice’s collection below and let us know your thoughts on the Alexander Wang collection in the comments section.