Update: No Charges Filed Against Lil Wayne

The world was abuzz Saturday when news hit the net that Lil Wayne had been detained by Texas border patrol just months before his scheduled stint in prison. Although many were expecting the worst after drug sniffing dogs detected marijuana on his tour bus causing the Young Money founder and 11 members of his entourage to be taken into custody. Fortunately for him however he was set free and his lawyer reports that several of the people detained were given citations but Wayne was not one of them.

During the incident with Federal officials, Weezy missed a scheduled concert at The Laredo Entertainment Center. That performance has been rescheduled for tonight.