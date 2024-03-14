Wale Bringing WaleMania To Philadelphia For Wrestlemania Weekend

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We’re just a few weeks away from wrestling fans indulging in the annual event known as Wrestlemania and while fans await to see if Cody Rhodes will finally get to finish his story and defeat Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship, Wale is treating Hip-Hop/wrestling fans to a little pre-game event.

On April 4, Wale will be bringing his annual WaleMania to Philadelphia to kick off the Wresltmania festivities Hip-Hop style and give the city of Brotherly Love something to turn up to before tuning into the wrestling matches of the weekend. Going down at the Franklin Music Hall in Philly, Walemania is set to be hosted The Ringer’s Kazeem Famuyide and Emilio Sparks and will feature artists such as Connie Diamond, Nick Papz, and 3ohBlack. On the wheels of steels will be the likes of DJ Money, Cory Townes, DJ Tommy Carlucci, and Gigi Rosa

Yeah, they’re ready to get things litty in Philly.

Of course some surprise guests are expected to make an appearance but as of now those names are being kept under wraps as they want to give the fans in attendance something to talk about come April 4th.

Wale spoke about what this means to him as both a wrestling fan and Hip-Hop artist.

“Bringing my friends together from the world of music and wrestling is something I truly look forward to doing every year leading up to Mania week,” says Wale in a statement. “This year is going to be the biggest one we’ve ever done and I’m looking forward to giving my fans and friends a unique experience.”

Should be a helluva night.

Tickets for WaleMania are available here.

Let us know if you’ll be heading to WaleMania and if you think Cody Rhodes has a chance against The Rock, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in the comments section below.