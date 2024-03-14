Dave East & Harry Fraud ft. Benny The Butcher “Uncle Ric,” Maino ft. Fabolous & Stuy Babyz “Best For Me” & More | Daily Visuals 3.14.24

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few years since Dave East dropped his Harry Fraud helmed album HOFFA and while heads might’ve forgotten all about that album (the game has a short memory these days), the man did not and revisits his project with the help of a Buffalo bully.

Pairing up with Benny The Butcher for the visuals to “Uncle Ric,” Dave East and The Butcher hit the streets of NY with Benny dressed down like a dapper don as they both spit that gritty Beast Coast rhymes to remind y’all no matter how much money they get they’ll always be down to get their hands dirty if it comes down to that.

Keeping the scene in New York, Maino links up with with Fabolous and Stuy Babyz and in their clip to “Best For Me,” the three men politic in a lounge with a gang of stunning young women who have no problem rubbing up on some rap stars in public view. Must be nice.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Fiend, Smoke D and Live’, Belly Gang Kushington, and more.

DAVE EAST & HARRY FRAUD FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “UNCLE RIC”

MAINO FT. FABOLOUS & STUY BABYZ – “BEST FOR ME”

FIEND, SMOKE D & LIVE’ – “CAN’T GET ENOUGH”

BELLY GANG KUSHINGTON – “DOUBLING FORKS”

MORELIFEJAYY FT. PAYROLL GIOVANNI – “FEAST”

BLACC ZACC – “LET ME POP IT”

FLAU’JAE – “LOVE IS BLIND”

XLEAN – “OUTTHEMUD”