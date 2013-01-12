Coc-aine 80s ft. Common & Jhene Aiko – “Fly A$$ Pisces” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

James Fauntleroy and No ID’s pet project of Coc-aine 80s is back with a new jam called “Fly A$$ Pisces.”

The beautiful and soulful Jhene Aiko and the legendary Common joins Coc-aine 80s for this new record that should be featured on Fauntleroy and No ID’s new project called The Flower Of Life EP.

It seems as if Fauntleroy is everywhere and nowhere at the same time. If he’s not penning or singing for some of the most popular artists in the world, he’s dropping smooth tracks as Coc-aine 80s.

Common spits that real as he always does and Aiko’s unique voice always seems to bring a sultry angle to any rap song that she decides to hop on. Aiko is working on her debut project under Def Jam records and Common is getting ready to drop three separate projects in the upcoming year.

As Pisces season approaches, enjoy this new record from Coc-aine 80s after the kick.

[Spotted at HHNM]

DOWNLOAD: Cocaine 80s ft. Common & Jhene Aiko – “Fly A$$ Pisces”

—

Photo: MTV Iggy