Diddy, Jennifer Lopez, 50 Cent And More At The Golden Globes After Party [PHOTOS]

Diddy, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez all walk into a party. No, it is not the start of a bad joke; it happened last night.

The 70th Annual Golden Globes took place last night and Hip-Hop was represented in the form of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jill Scott, 50 Cent and more were all in the house to party it up after all of the hardware was given away.

Jennifer Lopez and her former boyfriend Diddy were seen together while J.Lo had her current boyfriend, Casper Smith in tow. The two famously dated and then flamed out during the infamous shooting at Club new York that resulted in Jamal “Shyne” Barrow (now known as Moses Levi) spending ten years in prison and their eventual falling out.

Olympic Gold Medal winning gymnast, Gabby Douglas, Sofia Vegara of Modern Family, Vanessa Williams and more were also at the party along with all of the big winners of the night.

You can check out all of the photographs of the stars of the night yesterday at the afterparty down after the jump.

—

Photo: Getty/AP

