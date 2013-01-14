Coc-aine 80s – The Flower of Life EP [DOWNLOAD]

Over the weekend, Co-caine 80s blessed the Internets in the form of a new EP, The Flower of Life. With No I.D. and James Fauntleroy at the helm, the otherwise ambiguous group dropped “Fly A$$ Pisces,” which was thought to be a loose track. Instead, the Jhene Aiko and Common-assisted jam is just one of seven songs to be featured on the extended play.

The Flower of Life continues where Express OG (FreEP) left off, utilizing an experimental soundscape and captivating lyrics to created an overall sensory experience for listeners. Honestly, this is that “light some nag champa and space out” music.

Mainstream music will see a lot more product from Co-caine 80s and its affiliates in 2013. The general No I.D. is hard at work with writer and R&B dynamo Elijah Blake, while also prepping Jhene Aiko’s proper debut, Souled Out, set to release before year’s end.

Fans can see the artwork for and download The Flower of Life below. As a bonus, the available link also includes the groups’s previous EP’s: The Pursuit, Ghost Lady and Express OG. Catch up folks!

Coc-aine 80s – The Flower of Life EP (Tracklisting):

1. “Kuro to Shiro”

2. “The Distant River”

3. “Ground”

4. “The Sun and the Moon”

5. “Fly A$$ Pieces” (Feat. Common and Jhené Aiko)

6. “Higher Self”

7. “Lucid”

DOWNLOAD: Coc-aine 80s – The Flower of Life (EP)

Photo: Def Jam