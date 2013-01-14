Jay-Z & Beyoncé Purchase $80K Barbie Doll For Blue Ivy, Throw $200K Birthday Party

Blue Ivy Carter’s birthday party cost more than a house (in some areas), but when you’re the spawn of music royalty, no expense can be spared.

In celebration of their daughter’s first year of life, Beyoncé and Jay-Z held a $200,000 party for their first born, and gifted her with an $80,000 Barbie doll.

The UK Sun reports that The Carters threw BIC a princess-themed party in New York, spending nearly $100,000 on roses, and over $2,000 on a cake, while guests gave her $30,000 in gifts.

As for the expensive Barbie, the price tag was upped due to the customized doll’s white gold and diamond-encrusted jewelry, and other features. The family also went on vacation to the Bahamas and posted photos of the baby on their respective social media pages.

With a networth well above the $100 million mark, Hov and his better half shell out tons of ends to make sure Blue Ivy has the best. The family’s suite at Barclays Center has been turned into a partial nursery, and runs the couple $1 million a year.

But Blue isn’t the only one who gets expensive gifts. For his birthday, last month, Beyoncé bought Jay a $5 million Hublot Big Bang watch.

—

Photo: Billboard