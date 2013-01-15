Kid Cudi Covers Complex Magazine, Talks Getting Off Antidepressants [PHOTOS]

Seven Rihanna covers and Complex magazine still isn’t done. The second cover subject of the mag’s February/March 2013 issue is Kid Cudi and the interview covers everything from the G.O.O.D. Music rapper getting off antidepressants to getting back to producing tracks on his new album, Indicud, to giving his late father a proper burial.

The “Day N Nite” rapper was particularly candid about battling depression, in the wake of breaking up with a longtime girlfriend, and the prescription drugs he took to cope having ill effects. Cudi told Complex:

It’s been crazy for me. I took a trip on antidepressant lane for a little bit. After the WZRD song “Dr. Pill” everyone thought I was talking about molly or ecstasy. But I’m talking about prescription meds. I had just gotten a shrink. I was having an emotional breakdown with this breakup. I kept trying different pills for five months. It f-cked me up. … They weren’t working. It was every side effect on the bottle. I couldn’t f-ck. My body didn’t work. It was not good. I said, “Something’s wrong with me. What the f-ck? Why do I feel like I want to punch an elephant?” [Laughs.] “Why am I so irritable?” I finally got off the pills and then I started feeling normal. My brain went back to where it needed to be. I was able to analyze things and get my sh-t together.

In the rest of the revealing story Cudi speaks openly about seeing a therapist, being a “villain” in Hip-Hop, losing his father early in his formative years, and more.

Read the entire feature on Kid Cudi, titled ‘Life After Death,’ right here. Check out photos of Cudi from the photoshoot his most recent Complex cover and past covers (he graced the front of the Aug/Sept 2009, Oct/Nov 2010 and Oct/Nov 2011 issues) in the gallery.

—

Photos: Complex/JUCO

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »