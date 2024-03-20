Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Global Tour, GloRilla Special Guest

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The wait is over. On Wednesday, March 20, Megan Thee Stallion officially announced her Hot Girl Summer global tour with Memphis rapper GloRilla as her special guest.

The Grammy Award winner will be embarking on 31-city tour that is being produced by Live Nation, and is her first headlining arena tour. While there are both domestic and international stops, the tour will also feature a special Chicas Divertidas VIP section. GloRilla will be getting in on the action on the domestic portion of the tour.

The Hot Girl Summer will start on May 14 in Minneapolis at the Target Center and hit cities like Chicago, New York (at Madison Square Garden), Atlanta and Los Angeles before wrapping up its domestic portion on June 22 in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arana. The international leg will then kick off on July 4 in Glasgow at the OVO Hydro and will make stops in cities like Amsterdam, Paris and London before wrapping on July 17 in London at The O2. Also, Megan will hit the Broccoli City Festival on July 27 in Washington, DC.

Tickets will be available first Citi presale starting Wednesday, March 20. There will also be Hotties presale before general sales start on Friday, March 22 at 10am at store.megantheestallion.com. If you have a Citi card, access starts 1pm until Thursday, March 21 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program: www.citientertainment.com.

Check out the full Hot Girl Summer tour schedule below.

2024 HOT GIRL SUMMER WORLD TOUR DATES

May 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

May 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center^

May 18 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena^

May 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden^

May 22 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center^

May 24 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

May 26 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Festival*

May 28 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^

May 30 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum^

Jun 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena^

Jun 4 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena^

June 6 – Hollywood, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Jun 8 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena^

Jun 10 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^

Jun 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center^

Jun 13 – Austin, TX – Moody Center^

Jun 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Jun 16 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival*

Jun 17 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^

Jun 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center^

Jun 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^

Jun 22 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena^

Jul 4 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Jul 5 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

Jul 7 – Paris, FR – Zenith

Jul 10 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Jul 11 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Jul 14 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena

Jul 16 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Jul 17 – London, UK – The O2

Jul 27 – Washington DC – Broccoli City Festival*

^With Support From GloRilla