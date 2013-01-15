Pusha T Likes Drake’s Music But Not Lil Wayne’s [LISTEN]

Pusha T recently dropped by DJ Drama’s radio show to talk about his much publicized issues with the Young Money crew and specifically Drake and Lil Wayne.

Push spoke at length at the controversy behind “Exodus.” “The thing is, “Exodus” was really about me being outside. I was just telling people for real I can still come outside, this is what I do. That’s why I took people right there with the video. It was already being done before we did the video…there was lines in there that I’ve come to find later that mean something like people can take like you know being signed and all that, hey. It is what it is,” says Push.

“If I can say I don’t have as many fans or whatever than you can say ‘yeah, I’m signed to a few people,’ yeah yeah, whatever, you know whatever the truth is. Just say it.”

Pusha also kept it funky about the lack of quality in Li Wayne’s music lately. “Nah, I don’t like Wayne music,” Pusha T revealed.” Right now, it’s not good. And you’re talking about somebody who got Carter II, III. I got mixtapes…I’m not into the new stuff. Drake be rhyming. He busting. He be getting busy.”

Later in the interview, Pusha T spoke on G.O.O.D. Music collaborator 2 Chainz and how he found himself motivated by the rapper’s tremendous success in 2012.

“To be totally honest, I gotta really say that 2 Chainz was a big motivation for me,” said Pusha T. “Straight up. To even watch what he was doing and to watch how he just took a hold of the game. A lot of his music it was just about hustle. He had records; he had three to four records in the club at any given point in time in 2012. And just to watch that blossom…I took that spirit, I took that motivation, and I really appreciate him for that.”

Listen to it in its entirety after the jump.

