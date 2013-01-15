Jermaine Dupri And Mayor Kasim Reed Announce So So Def Anniversary Concert In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

After the release of their remix to “Celebration” So So Def officially held a press conference in Atlanta that they will be holding a concert to commemorate their 20th anniversary of making music in Atlanta.

Jermaine Dupri, Xscape, Bow Wow, Jagged Edge and Da Brat will celebrate 20 years of hit-making music at an All-Star Anniversary Concert on February 23 at the Fox Theater. “Not only is it an honor to be able to stand here 20 years after our very first release in 1993 — Xscape’s #1 single ‘Just Kickin It’ – but it’s truly an achievement that we can bring everyone back together to celebrate over two decades of music excellence. We also acknowledge 1992 as the year when So So Def Productions introduced to the world Kris Kross, who had everyone jumping,” Dupri said.

He was joined by the Mayor of Atlanta, Kasim Reed, who gave the event his blessing, which will commemorate in a little bit over a month. “Atlanta has a thriving music industry, and So So Def Recordings has been an important part of that legacy for the past two decades,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “This milestone is another example of why Atlanta is the entertainment capital of the Southeast. I am pleased that So So Def has called our great city home for 20 years, and I wish the company continued success for many more years to come.”

Hit the jump to check out all of the photos from the event.

—

Photo: Chris Mitchell

