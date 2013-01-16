Bow Wow ft. Lil Wayne & DJ Khaled – “We Bout That (Eat The Cake)” [LISTEN]

Mr. 106 & Park, Bow Wow, gets back to his day job as he joins Lil Wayne and DJ Khaled for his new record “We Bout That (Eat The Cake).”

He joins his YMCMB label mate DJ Khaled and his label boss Lil Wayne on this high energy record. The BET host maintains that his Young Money/Cash Money debut will drop any year now, but for now this song looks like it will live on the fifth installment of his Greenlight series.

Although he might be the butt of many jokes since taking the hosting gig at 106 & Park, Shad Moss maintains the rain-making lifestyle in his music and continues making that “cake,” as he notes in the record.

This record isn’t anything to get Birdman off the pot to quickly release that album, it’s a start. Definitely a start. Also, somebody has to stop giving DJ Khaled feature credit just for screaming his name in the beginning of a song.

Get a listen to “We Bout That (Eat The Cake)” after the jump.

—

Photo: LWHQ