Nas “I Love this Feeling,” Big Sean “Whole Time” & More | Daily Visuals 3.22.24

Nas educates the youth and Big Sean decides to stay at home for his latest offering. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 22, 2024

This young generation og Hip-Hoppers may not revere or even appreciate the Queensbridge King known as Nas as much as they should, but damnit we do! That being said whenever the Hip-Hop legend drops something new we’re all eyes and ears because we know it’s going to be something of substance, intellect, and by gawd well written.

Today the iconic artist released his newest visuals to “I Love This Feeling” which finds Nas taking on the role of a teacher as he schools some young and eager minds about the ways of the world from which he’s all too familiar with and has no problem sharing his knowledge of. Respect.

Elsewhere Big Sean knows a thing or two about bars himself and in his clip to “Whole Time,” the Detroit representative kicks it at the lab and drops his verse from the comfort of his own home on some NBA YoungBoy ish. NBA don’t ever leave his crib, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Justin Timberlake, Inayah, and more.

NAS – “I LOVE THIS FEELING”

BIG SEAN – “WHOLE TIME”

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE – “NO ANGELS”

INAYAH – “HOT SAUCE”

BABYFACE RAY – “SHY KID”

SIR – “YOU”

TIERRA WHACK – “TWO NIGHT”

FINESSE2TYMES – “THOUGHT IT WAS OVER”

