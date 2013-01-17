Fabolous ft. Chris Brown – “Ready” [LISTEN]

The Soul Tape 2 attacked the streets, and now Fabulous prepares to infiltrate radio with a new single from his forthcoming album, titled “Ready,” featuring Chris Brown. Loso flourishes on the track with a smooth, melodic flow over production by Orlando beatsmiths The Runners. Chris Brown plays wingman, crooning a chorus that women are sure to cling to.

“Ready” is the first official offering from Fab’s sixth Def Jam release Loso’s Way II: Rise to Power, set to release some time this year. The album will be the Brooklyn MC’s first retail project since 2009’s Loso’s Way. Fabolous has been considerate to fans in between, having donated an EP and four mixtapes, between the There Is No Competition and aforementioned S.O.U.L. Tape series.

Timing is everything for the “Life is So Exciting” rapper, who has weaved his way back into Hip-Hop’s fold in recent months. From the sounds of the single, it’s clear that Fabulous is indeed ready to make his triumphant return in 2013. We’re looking forward to seeing what else Loso has to offer. Hear and see the artwork for “Ready” below.

—

Photo: Lenny S.