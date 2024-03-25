Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Ordered To Pay $500K To Security Guard

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, continues to prove himself to be a liability in her life as the man has just been ordered to cough up a King Kong grip by a judge in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are on the hook for a $500,000 default judgment after attempting to ignore a lawsuit brought by a security guard. Thomas Weidenmuller accused Petty of “ambushing” him a few years ago at a concert Nicki did in Germany in 2019. Though he initially sued them over the matter, the couple never responded to the lawsuit, and now they’ll have to pay up for failing to defend themselves in a court of law.

All in all, the couple will have to pay Weidenmuller $503,318.02 (those two cents were hella random).

Per TMZ:

At the time, Weidenmuller claimed Nicki had berated one of his security guards working under him, and he says he went to her to address it — at which point, he alleged she threw a shoe at him. He says he dodged it — however, the guy alleged Kenneth was waiting in the wings. Weidenmuller claimed Kenneth socked him in the face and broke his jaw … and he alleged he had 8 different surgeries to fix the damage. He sued in 2022 for hefty medical bills.